Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO)

The 36-month beta value for SOFO is also noteworthy at 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SOFO is $3.00, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for SOFO is 5.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFO on June 13, 2023 was 6.78K shares.

SOFO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) has jumped by 16.49 compared to previous close of 0.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOFO’s Market Performance

SOFO’s stock has risen by 13.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.08% and a quarterly rise of 5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Sonic Foundry Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.22% for SOFO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

SOFO Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +26.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFO rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8680. In addition, Sonic Foundry Inc. saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFO starting from Wiegand Brian, who sale 5,786 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Dec 15. After this action, Wiegand Brian now owns 35,304 shares of Sonic Foundry Inc., valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

Mozden Joe Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Foundry Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Mozden Joe Jr is holding 28,200 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.01 for the present operating margin

+64.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Foundry Inc. stands at -25.79. The total capital return value is set at -82.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.08. Equity return is now at value -575.60, with -54.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 15.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.