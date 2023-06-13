Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sientra Inc. (SIEN)

The 36-month beta value for SIEN is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIEN is $6.00, which is $12.78 above than the current price. The public float for SIEN is 10.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SIEN on June 13, 2023 was 891.68K shares.

SIEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) has decreased by -10.48 when compared to last closing price of 2.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIEN’s Market Performance

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has experienced a 39.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 52.05% rise in the past month, and a 57.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.85% for SIEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.64% for SIEN’s stock, with a -21.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIEN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIEN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2022.

SIEN Trading at 39.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares surge +45.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIEN rose by +39.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Sientra Inc. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Sientra Inc. (SIEN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.