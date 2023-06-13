Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ohmyhome Limited (OMH)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OMH is 6.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. The average trading volume of OMH on June 13, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OMH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH) has increased by 22.77 when compared to last closing price of 4.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 54.28% for OMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.75% for OMH’s stock, with a -15.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMH Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 54.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares sank -70.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMH rose by +26.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Ohmyhome Limited saw 37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ohmyhome Limited stands at -43.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.