Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

The 36-month beta value for NAAS is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NAAS is $14.50, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume of NAAS on June 13, 2023 was 452.02K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.21 compared to its previous closing price of 6.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAAS’s Market Performance

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has seen a -9.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.37% decline in the past month and a 34.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.47% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.39% for NAAS’s stock, with a 7.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAAS Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS fell by -9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In summary, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.