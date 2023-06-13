Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is above average at 8.64x. The 36-month beta value for GEN is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GEN is $23.25, which is $5.51 above than the current price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on June 13, 2023 was 4.91M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has jumped by 2.75 compared to previous close of 17.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GEN’s Market Performance

GEN’s stock has risen by 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.70% and a quarterly rise of 11.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Gen Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.38% for GEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEN stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEN in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $27 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

GEN Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.16. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from Vlcek Ondrej, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $15.79 back on May 17. After this action, Vlcek Ondrej now owns 4,160,061 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $4,737,000 using the latest closing price.

DERSE NATALIE MARIE, the CFO of Gen Digital Inc., sale 1,033 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DERSE NATALIE MARIE is holding 235,863 shares at $21,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.13 for the present operating margin

+77.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +40.41. Equity return is now at value 109.90, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.