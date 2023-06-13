Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

The 36-month beta value for DMTK is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DMTK is $5.10, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for DMTK is 29.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.52% of that float. The average trading volume of DMTK on June 13, 2023 was 374.17K shares.

DMTK stock's latest price update

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK)’s stock price has soared by 12.28 in relation to previous closing price of 2.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK’s stock has risen by 28.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.53% and a quarterly drop of -13.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.40% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.72% for DMTK’s stock, with a -10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +40.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +28.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 80.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 2,828 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Jun 08. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 290,478 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $7,381 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 2,371 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 208,418 shares at $6,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -82.20, with -59.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, DermTech Inc. (DMTK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.