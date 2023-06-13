Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

The 36-month beta value for AEG is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of AEG on June 13, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 4.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEG’s Market Performance

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.24% gain in the past month and a 6.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for AEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for AEG’s stock, with a 3.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEG Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.