An In-Depth Look at MSCI Inc.’s (MSCI) Stock Performance

The stock of MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has seen a 0.02% increase in the past week, with a 1.64% gain in the past month, and a -12.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for MSCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for MSCI’s stock, with a -2.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) is 43.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MSCI is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is $552.13, which is $72.45 above the current market price. The public float for MSCI is 77.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On June 13, 2023, MSCI’s average trading volume was 504.05K shares.

MSCI) stock’s latest price update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.66relation to previous closing price of 474.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that Scoring the Scorekeepers: S&P Global vs. MSCI

Analysts’ Opinion of MSCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSCI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MSCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSCI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $570 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

MSCI Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSCI rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $470.92. In addition, MSCI Inc. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSCI starting from Crum Scott A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $479.61 back on May 30. After this action, Crum Scott A now owns 20,074 shares of MSCI Inc., valued at $959,213 using the latest closing price.

Mak Jennifer H, the Global Controller of MSCI Inc., sale 900 shares at $559.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Mak Jennifer H is holding 6,843 shares at $503,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.71 for the present operating margin

+76.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MSCI Inc. stands at +38.72. The total capital return value is set at 30.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.39. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.