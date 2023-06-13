An In-Depth Look at Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) Stock Performance

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a 7.25% increase in the past week, with a 3.91% gain in the past month, and a 2.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for ADI’s stock, with a 10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 26.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.14.

The public float for ADI is 494.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On June 13, 2023, ADI’s average trading volume was 3.44M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has plunge by 2.85relation to previous closing price of 182.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $250 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.99. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $181.03 back on Jun 08. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $4,525,784 using the latest closing price.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 8,751 shares at $189.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth is holding 23,871 shares at $1,653,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.