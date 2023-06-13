Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) has dropped by -10.05 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is $30.00, The public float for AMPE is 13.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On June 13, 2023, AMPE’s average trading volume was 382.07K shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has seen a -14.80% decrease in the past week, with a 4.81% rise in the past month, and a -12.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.71% for AMPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for AMPE’s stock, with a -40.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPE Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.52%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2845. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 16.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPE starting from BUCHI J KEVIN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Jun 08. After this action, BUCHI J KEVIN now owns 125,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $7,400 using the latest closing price.

MARTINO MICHAEL A, the CEO of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 76,890 shares at $0.29 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that MARTINO MICHAEL A is holding 76,890 shares at $22,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -109.50, with -83.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.