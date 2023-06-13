Amcor plc (AMCR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) is above average at 15.36x. The 36-month beta value for AMCR is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMCR is $10.47, which is $0.93 above than the current price. The public float for AMCR is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of AMCR on June 13, 2023 was 8.10M shares.

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)'s stock price has dropped in relation to previous closing price of 10.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

AMCR’s Market Performance

AMCR’s stock has risen by 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly drop of -6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Amcor plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for AMCR stock, with a simple moving average of -11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10.80 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Amcor plc saw -15.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 5,648 shares at the price of $12.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 75,072 shares of Amcor plc, valued at $69,971 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor plc, sale 5,372 shares at $12.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 29,769 shares at $66,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Amcor plc (AMCR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.