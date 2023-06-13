Allego N.V. (ALLG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for ALLG is $6.75, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for ALLG is 267.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLG on June 13, 2023 was 107.85K shares.

ALLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) has jumped by 26.01 compared to previous close of 2.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ALLG’s Market Performance

Allego N.V. (ALLG) has seen a 27.73% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.31% gain in the past month and a -20.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.93% for ALLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.67% for ALLG’s stock, with a -17.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at 30.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +34.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG rose by +27.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Allego N.V. saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.