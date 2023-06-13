Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 8.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.27.

The public float for AQN is 673.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AQN was 5.25M shares.

AQN’s Market Performance

AQN stock saw a decrease of -0.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for AQN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AQN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AQN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

AQN Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQN fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 31.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQN

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.