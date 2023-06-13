Akili Inc. (AKLI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI)’s stock price has dropped by -11.27 in relation to previous closing price of 1.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akili Inc. (NASDAQ: AKLI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akili Inc. (AKLI) is $3.35, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for AKLI is 63.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKLI on June 13, 2023 was 414.24K shares.

AKLI’s Market Performance

AKLI stock saw a decrease of 4.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for Akili Inc. (AKLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for AKLI’s stock, with a -32.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKLI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AKLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKLI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2022.

AKLI Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKLI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2760. In addition, Akili Inc. saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AKLI

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -11.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akili Inc. (AKLI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.