Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH)’s stock price has soared by 27.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.11. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) is $64.73, The public float for AIH is 42.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIH on June 13, 2023 was 4.42K shares.

AIH’s Market Performance

AIH stock saw an increase of 38.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.79% and a quarterly increase of -5.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.87% for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.48% for AIH’s stock, with a -15.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIH Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.45%, as shares surge +34.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIH rose by +38.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9364. In addition, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.17 for the present operating margin

+53.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited stands at -11.38.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.