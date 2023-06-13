Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has plunged by -0.29 when compared to previous closing price of 101.69, but the company has seen a -2.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Abbott Labs Shuffles Finance Team with New CFO Appointment

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by analysts is $122.50, which is $22.5 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On June 13, 2023, the average trading volume of ABT was 5.16M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stock saw a decrease of -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.86% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ABT Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.56. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $111.02 back on May 02. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,825,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $5,551,193 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 8,226 shares at $110.56 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 70,427 shares at $909,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.