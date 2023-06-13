23andMe Holding Co. (ME) Stock Sees a4.79 Increase

In the past week, ME stock has gone down by -4.37%, with a monthly decline of -2.48% and a quarterly plunge of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.53% for 23andMe Holding Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for ME’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) is $4.88, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for ME is 438.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On June 13, 2023, ME’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

ME) stock’s latest price update

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.79 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ME stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ME in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

ME Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ME fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0062. In addition, 23andMe Holding Co. saw -8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ME starting from HIBBS KATHY L, who sale 26,259 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 05. After this action, HIBBS KATHY L now owns 235,829 shares of 23andMe Holding Co., valued at $85,342 using the latest closing price.

SCHELLER RICHARD H, the Director of 23andMe Holding Co., sale 18,421 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that SCHELLER RICHARD H is holding 72,388 shares at $59,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.19 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 23andMe Holding Co. stands at -104.06. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -30.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 23andMe Holding Co. (ME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.