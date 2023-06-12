Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 14,580.85x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is $83.29, which is $15.52 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 214.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZM on June 12, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

ZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has jumped by 2.09 compared to previous close of 67.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.35% rise in the past month, and a -0.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for ZM’s stock, with a -5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.25. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $69.17 back on Jun 06. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 8,976 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $484,213 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $65.14 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 15,119 shares at $456,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.