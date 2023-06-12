XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XPEV is $60.09, which is $1.37 above than the current price. The public float for XPEV is 670.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.32% of that float. The average trading volume of XPEV on June 12, 2023 was 12.52M shares.

XPEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has surged by 4.85 when compared to previous closing price of 8.46, but the company has seen a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that XPeng Has a Demand Problem

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has seen a 5.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.88% decline in the past month and a 8.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for XPEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.15% for XPEV’s stock, with a -13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

XPEV Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw -10.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.82 for the present operating margin

+11.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -34.03. The total capital return value is set at -17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.31. Equity return is now at value -25.90, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 48.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.65. Total debt to assets is 25.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.