XP Inc. (XP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XP is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XP is $90.84, which is -$1.64 below the current market price. The public float for XP is 420.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume for XP on June 12, 2023 was 6.32M shares.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP)’s stock price has soared by 0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 20.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc. (XP) has seen a 8.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.06% gain in the past month and a 81.54% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for XP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.86% for XP’s stock, with a 26.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

XP Trading at 36.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +32.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, XP Inc. saw 33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XP Inc. (XP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.