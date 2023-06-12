What Recent Market Trends Mean for QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) Stock

The stock of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has gone down by -5.41% for the week, with a 2.27% rise in the past month and a -14.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.96% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for QS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QS is $5.86, which is -$0.44 below than the current price. The public float for QS is 292.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.29% of that float. The average trading volume of QS on June 12, 2023 was 4.45M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) has decreased by -7.49 when compared to last closing price of 6.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 11.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 32,674 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Jun 02. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 915,166 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $216,874 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jagdeep, the Chief Executive Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 355,000 shares at $7.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Singh Jagdeep is holding 970,877 shares at $2,760,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -28.20 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In summary, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.