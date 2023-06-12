Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, however, the company has experienced a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.89% of that float. The average trading volume for WLDS on June 12, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS’s stock has seen a 3.96% increase for the week, with a 304.00% rise in the past month and a 276.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.99% for Wearable Devices Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 83.34% for WLDS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 167.67% for the last 200 days.

WLDS Trading at 168.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.96%, as shares surge +336.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +296.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +3.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.23. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 381.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.