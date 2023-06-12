Wayfair Inc. (W) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wayfair Inc. (W) is $49.89, which is -$3.27 below the current market price. The public float for W is 72.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 32.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of W on June 12, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 52.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Wayfair Sees Road to Profitability. The Stock Is Jumping.

W’s Market Performance

W’s stock has risen by 20.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.29% and a quarterly rise of 60.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for Wayfair Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.95% for W’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

W Trading at 40.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +42.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +20.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.57. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw 58.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Netzer Thomas, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $52.22 back on Jun 07. After this action, Netzer Thomas now owns 86,919 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $522,200 using the latest closing price.

Schaferkordt Anke, the Director of Wayfair Inc., sale 11 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Schaferkordt Anke is holding 9,965 shares at $488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value 55.70, with -37.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wayfair Inc. (W) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.