Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Stock Showcases -10.84% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has seen a -4.43% decrease in the past week, with a -16.34% drop in the past month, and a -38.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.84% for WBX’s stock, with a -43.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $7.23, which is $4.98 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 47.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On June 12, 2023, WBX’s average trading volume was 598.04K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has dropped by -10.91 in relation to previous closing price of 3.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

WBX Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.