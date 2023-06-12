Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBA is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBA is $39.86, which is $8.58 above the current price. The public float for WBA is 714.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on June 12, 2023 was 7.19M shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 31.85. However, the company has seen a 0.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/23 that Pharmaceutical Giants Set $19 Billion Opioid Settlement as States Debate How to Spend It

WBA’s Market Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has experienced a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.54% drop in the past month, and a -5.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for WBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.06% for WBA’s stock, with a -11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.10. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 292,792 shares at the price of $170.77 back on May 11. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 33,366,388 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $50,000,090 using the latest closing price.

BREWER ROSALIND G, the CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $33.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that BREWER ROSALIND G is holding 369,945 shares at $339,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 144.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.03. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.