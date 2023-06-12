Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has surged by 0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 9.29, but the company has seen a -2.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) by analysts is $13.96, which is $4.27 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.17B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VOD was 5.56M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stock saw a decrease of -2.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.04% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -17.81% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at -14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw -7.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.57 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 3.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42.

Based on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.