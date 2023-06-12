Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VEDU is 7.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VEDU on June 12, 2023 was 415.88K shares.

VEDU) stock’s latest price update

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 8.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VEDU’s Market Performance

VEDU’s stock has risen by 8.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.34% and a quarterly drop of -56.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.36% for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.00% for VEDU’s stock, with a -44.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEDU Trading at -35.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.53%, as shares sank -26.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEDU rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5218. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. saw 11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.64 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.06.

Based on Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU), the company’s capital structure generated 575.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 54.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 553.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.94.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.