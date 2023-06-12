Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) has gone up by 2.99% for the week, with a 14.14% rise in the past month and a 12.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.53% for VMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.88% for VMAR’s stock, with a -2.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) by analysts is $8.02, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for VMAR is 2.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of VMAR was 34.98K shares.

VMAR) stock’s latest price update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.29 compared to its previous closing price of 5.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VMAR Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares surge +14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-173.77 for the present operating margin

+41.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stands at -178.37. The total capital return value is set at -40.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.63. Equity return is now at value -94.10, with -70.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.