Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has seen a 9.66% increase in the past week, with a 17.87% gain in the past month, and a 20.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for VIPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.71% for VIPS’s stock, with a 37.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Right Now?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is $122.38, which is -$0.09 below the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 476.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIPS on June 12, 2023 was 5.58M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.69 in relation to its previous close of 17.36. However, the company has experienced a 9.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

VIPS Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS rose by +9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 28.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.52. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.04. Total debt to assets is 5.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.