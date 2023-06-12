Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 21.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRT is $21.00, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for VRT is 323.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for VRT on June 12, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT’s stock has seen a 5.83% increase for the week, with a 38.55% rise in the past month and a 53.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for Vertiv Holdings Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.66% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 51.47% for the last 200 days.

VRT Trading at 38.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +40.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 55.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from O’ Doherty Philip, who sale 673,868 shares at the price of $20.13 back on Jun 06. After this action, O’ Doherty Philip now owns 16,432,241 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $13,564,963 using the latest closing price.

O’ Doherty Philip, the Managing Director, E+I of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 236,132 shares at $20.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that O’ Doherty Philip is holding 17,106,109 shares at $4,736,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.