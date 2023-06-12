Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is $12.61, which is -$19.38 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on June 12, 2023 was 7.78M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has dropped by -2.05 in relation to previous closing price of 32.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Upstart, Topgolf, RingCentral, Icahn Enterprises, Twilio, and More

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a 8.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 69.16% rise in the past month, and a 106.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.47% for UPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 26.60% for UPST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 66.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

UPST Trading at 67.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +91.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 142.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 26,072 shares at the price of $23.99 back on May 26. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 419,777 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $625,379 using the latest closing price.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia, the Corporate Controller of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 1,514 shares at $27.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mirgorodskaya Natalia is holding 39,470 shares at $42,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -39.00, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.