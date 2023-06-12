Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for U is $37.33, which is $0.1 above the current price. The public float for U is 323.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of U on June 12, 2023 was 9.30M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

U) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) has surged by 0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 36.28, but the company has seen a 17.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that Winners and Losers After Apple’s ‘Vision Pro’ Announcement. These Stocks Are Moving Most.

U’s Market Performance

U’s stock has risen by 17.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.30% and a quarterly rise of 33.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.16% for Unity Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.25% for U’s stock, with a 12.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

U Trading at 22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought U to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, U rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.89. In addition, Unity Software Inc. saw 26.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at U starting from Bar-Zeev Tomer, who sale 37,500 shares at the price of $34.48 back on Jun 05. After this action, Bar-Zeev Tomer now owns 1,638,959 shares of Unity Software Inc., valued at $1,292,887 using the latest closing price.

Dovrat Shlomo, the Director of Unity Software Inc., sale 116,775 shares at $29.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Dovrat Shlomo is holding 0 shares at $3,492,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for U

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.01 for the present operating margin

+68.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Software Inc. stands at -66.21. The total capital return value is set at -15.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Software Inc. (U), the company’s capital structure generated 80.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Software Inc. (U) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.