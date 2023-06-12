Understanding the 6.35% Volatility Levels of Uniti Group Inc.’s (UNIT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has gone up by 9.54% for the week, with a 12.73% rise in the past month and a -0.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.35% for UNIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.43% for UNIT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UNIT is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UNIT is $6.00, which is $1.08 above than the current price. The public float for UNIT is 230.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.67% of that float. The average trading volume of UNIT on June 12, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

UNIT) stock’s latest price update

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 4.33. However, the company has seen a 9.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/21 that Zayo, Partners Seek to Buy Uniti, Windstream

Analysts’ Opinion of UNIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2020.

UNIT Trading at 20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNIT rose by +9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Uniti Group Inc. saw -23.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNIT starting from Gunderman Kenny, who purchase 225,000 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Mar 09. After this action, Gunderman Kenny now owns 1,372,596 shares of Uniti Group Inc., valued at $983,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.47 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uniti Group Inc. stands at -0.83. The total capital return value is set at 17.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.