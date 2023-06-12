Understanding the 4.89% Volatility Levels of PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s (PAGS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has gone down by -1.51% for the week, with a -17.50% drop in the past month and a 25.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.89% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.08% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is above average at 10.59x. The 36-month beta value for PAGS is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAGS is $62.53, which is $2.55 above than the current price. The public float for PAGS is 200.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on June 12, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)’s stock price has increased by 1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 9.95. However, the company has seen a -1.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.