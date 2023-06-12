Understanding the 3.40% Volatility Levels of Pinterest Inc.’s (PINS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a 1.70% increase in the past week, with a 10.87% gain in the past month, and a -1.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PINS is $28.14, which is $4.53 above the current price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on June 12, 2023 was 11.60M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has dropped by -0.29 compared to previous close of 23.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 179,215 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $62,500 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $23.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 181,715 shares at $118,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.