Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has plunged by -1.20 when compared to previous closing price of 7.52, but the company has seen a -5.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is above average at 8.80x. The 36-month beta value for UAA is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The public float for UAA is 380.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. The average trading volume of UAA on June 12, 2023 was 7.39M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has seen a -5.23% decrease in the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -16.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for UAA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for UAA’s stock, with a -17.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAA Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -26.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Plank Kevin A, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $6.13 back on May 31. After this action, Plank Kevin A now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $98,080,000 using the latest closing price.

Rocker Tchernavia, the Chief Administrative Officer of Under Armour Inc., sale 69,823 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Rocker Tchernavia is holding 260,291 shares at $650,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.08 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.60. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.