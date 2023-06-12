Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VEEE is $8.00, The public float for VEEE is 5.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VEEE on June 12, 2023 was 83.29K shares.

VEEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) has jumped by 10.05 compared to previous close of 1.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 46.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VEEE’s Market Performance

VEEE’s stock has risen by 46.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 47.97% and a quarterly rise of 23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.05% for Twin Vee Powercats Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.01% for VEEE’s stock, with a 0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VEEE Trading at 40.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +45.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEE rose by +46.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Twin Vee Powercats Co. saw 19.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEE starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 1,363 shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co., valued at $1,062 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Twin Vee Powercats Co., purchase 763 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 763 shares at $1,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.54 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twin Vee Powercats Co. stands at -7.49. The total capital return value is set at -14.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.08. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.93. Total debt to assets is 9.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 161.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.