Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) by analysts is $342.42, which is $11.38 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 646.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TCOM was 4.97M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has increased by 4.51 when compared to last closing price of 36.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

TCOM’s Market Performance

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a 9.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.17% gain in the past month and a 4.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.46% for TCOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $46 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.52. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 9.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.