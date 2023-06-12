TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has gone up by 13.03% for the week, with a 18.41% rise in the past month and a 33.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for TNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.92% for TNET’s stock, with a 37.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) Right Now?

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) by analysts is $94.00, which is -$9.85 below the current market price. The public float for TNET is 58.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TNET was 359.37K shares.

TNET) stock’s latest price update

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.79 compared to its previous closing price of 97.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TNET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $115 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2023.

TNET Trading at 21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +20.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET rose by +13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.08. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw 57.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from Goldfield Burton M., who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $91.33 back on May 24. After this action, Goldfield Burton M. now owns 181,863 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $570,798 using the latest closing price.

Warren Alexander G., the SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of TriNet Group Inc., sale 2,442 shares at $90.64 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Warren Alexander G. is holding 39,058 shares at $221,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.02. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on TriNet Group Inc. (TNET), the company’s capital structure generated 71.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.60. Total debt to assets is 16.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.