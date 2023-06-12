Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock Records -6.59% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has gone down by -5.17% for the week, with a 4.87% rise in the past month and a -6.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.84% for RIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for RIG stock, with a simple moving average of 22.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.92.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for RIG is 669.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on June 12, 2023 was 17.56M shares.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.95relation to previous closing price of 6.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Apr 17. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 476,802 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $78,360 using the latest closing price.

DEATON CHAD C, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 30,000 shares at $7.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that DEATON CHAD C is holding 141,000 shares at $222,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.