Toast Inc. (TOST) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Toast Inc. (TOST) has seen a 3.97% increase in the past week, with a 9.77% gain in the past month, and a 31.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for TOST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.46% for TOST’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TOST is 342.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on June 12, 2023 was 6.30M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has soared by 4.45 in relation to previous closing price of 21.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Toast Gets a Thumbs-Up From Wall Street After Earnings Report

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.22. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 26.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Fredette Stephen, who sale 57,807 shares at the price of $22.25 back on Jun 06. After this action, Fredette Stephen now owns 3,226,388 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $1,286,379 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 5,392 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 3,284,195 shares at $118,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc. (TOST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.