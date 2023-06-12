Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 26.22x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $10.57 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIO on June 12, 2023 was 6.11M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has plunge by -11.94relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -59.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a -59.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -57.09% drop in the past month, and a 31.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.85% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.76% for TIO’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at -52.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.72%, as shares sank -59.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -59.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.3605. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.