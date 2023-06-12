The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is above average at 18.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.

The public float for KHC is 781.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KHC on June 12, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

KHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has dropped by -0.83 compared to previous close of 37.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Restaurants, Food Companies Pursue Budget-Minded Consumers as Inflation Persists

KHC’s Market Performance

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has experienced a -4.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.34% drop in the past month, and a -2.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for KHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for KHC’s stock, with a -4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

KHC Trading at -5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.46. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw -9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KHC starting from La Lande Rashida, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $41.00 back on May 05. After this action, La Lande Rashida now owns 234,084 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company, valued at $1,024,997 using the latest closing price.

Torres Flavio, the EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr of The Kraft Heinz Company, sale 250,571 shares at $39.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Torres Flavio is holding 188,983 shares at $9,918,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.