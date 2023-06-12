The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) Stock

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a -17.46% decrease in the past week, with a -14.94% drop in the past month, and a -0.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.44% for COIN’s stock, with a -9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) by analysts is $68.58, which is $16.34 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.37% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of COIN was 16.56M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has decreased by -2.95 when compared to last closing price of 54.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that Gensler on Crypto: ‘I’ve Never Seen So Much Noncompliance’

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $70 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -11.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.48. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 50.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,730 shares at the price of $59.90 back on Jun 05. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,780,762 using the latest closing price.

Jones Jennifer N., the Chief Accounting Officer of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 1,704 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Jones Jennifer N. is holding 34,752 shares at $110,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.