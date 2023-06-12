The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is above average at 14.05x. The 36-month beta value for BK is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BK is $52.97, which is $8.84 above than the current price. The public float for BK is 787.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of BK on June 12, 2023 was 5.72M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) has increased by 1.32 when compared to last closing price of 43.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BK’s Market Performance

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has experienced a 3.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a -6.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for BK stock, with a simple moving average of -0.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

BK Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.50. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Smits Hanneke, who sale 16,960 shares at the price of $42.29 back on Nov 09. After this action, Smits Hanneke now owns 82,256 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $717,238 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $39.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 108,686 shares at $787,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.