The AES Corporation (AES) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.57 in comparison to its previous close of 20.41, however, the company has experienced a -0.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Green Hydrogen Gets Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AES is at 0.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AES is $29.38, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for AES is 665.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.28% of that float. The average trading volume for AES on June 12, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a -11.26% drop in the past month and a -13.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for The AES Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for AES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.30% for the last 200 days.

AES Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, The AES Corporation saw -30.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from Gluski Andres, who sale 748,625 shares at the price of $28.43 back on Dec 28. After this action, Gluski Andres now owns 1,285,504 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $21,283,409 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.55 for the present operating margin

+20.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -4.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.30. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The AES Corporation (AES), the company’s capital structure generated 635.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 62.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,382.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AES Corporation (AES) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.