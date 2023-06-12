The 3.29% Simple Moving Average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a -20.00% drop in the past month, and a -5.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.28% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.60% for BBAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BBAI is 24.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAI on June 12, 2023 was 8.93M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.32 in comparison to its previous close of 2.11, however, the company has experienced a 0.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBAI Trading at -20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 202.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 361,096 shares at the price of $2.44 back on May 30. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 102,686,955 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $881,074 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 749,909 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 103,048,051 shares at $1,814,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Equity return is now at value 547.90, with -61.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.