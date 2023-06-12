The -1.13% Simple Moving Average of GameStop Corp.’s (GME) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of GameStop Corp. (GME) has seen a -7.95% decrease in the past week, with a 9.25% gain in the past month, and a 31.48% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for GME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.31% for GME’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $13.10, which is -$9.58 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 256.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GME on June 12, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.78 in comparison to its previous close of 21.44, however, the company has experienced a -7.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/23 that GameStop’s Silence Is No Longer Golden

Analysts’ Opinion of GME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GME stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GME by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GME in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6.20 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

GME Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.31. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 22.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Attal Alain, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $22.40 back on Jun 09. After this action, Attal Alain now owns 538,692 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $224,000 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Lawrence, the Director of GameStop Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $22.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Cheng Lawrence is holding 37,088 shares at $113,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GameStop Corp. (GME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.