TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, TGTX stock has gone up by 3.39%, with a monthly decline of -21.07% and a quarterly surge of 95.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.51% for TG Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for TGTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 95.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) by analysts is $30.50, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for TGTX is 133.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.82% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of TGTX was 4.29M shares.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.24 in relation to previous closing price of 28.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TGTX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TGTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 20th of the previous year 2022.

TGTX Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGTX rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, TG Therapeutics Inc. saw 132.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGTX starting from Power Sean A, who sale 73,647 shares at the price of $26.70 back on Jun 02. After this action, Power Sean A now owns 654,836 shares of TG Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,966,375 using the latest closing price.

Echelard Yann, the Director of TG Therapeutics Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $10.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Echelard Yann is holding 201,848 shares at $95,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6924.20 for the present operating margin

+71.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7121.54. The total capital return value is set at -84.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.40. Equity return is now at value -213.70, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.64. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 495.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.