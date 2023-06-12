Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.19 in comparison to its previous close of 1.34, however, the company has experienced a -17.93% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TPST is also noteworthy at 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TPST is $19.00, which is $17.81 above than the current price. The public float for TPST is 10.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on June 12, 2023 was 257.78K shares.

TPST’s Market Performance

TPST stock saw a decrease of -17.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.96% for TPST’s stock, with a -35.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at -45.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -43.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST fell by -17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7832. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -64.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.